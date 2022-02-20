LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $39,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

