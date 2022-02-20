MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.0841 on Major Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $36.03 million and $4.44 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 428,659,925 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

