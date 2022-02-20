MAP Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $816,504.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $24.49 million and $816,504.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.87 or 0.06865502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.80 or 0.99899474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051283 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

