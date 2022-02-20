Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 11,397 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.