Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,552 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 277,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 157,389 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

