Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 401,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.78% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.68 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

