Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.