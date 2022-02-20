Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 195,958 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,958 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,644 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,489 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

