Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 430,042 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.66% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 480,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 97,311 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

