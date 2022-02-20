Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.41% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

HIBB stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

