Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 472.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,809 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $22.56 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

