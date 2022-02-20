Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1,454.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Xperi worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xperi by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,053,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Xperi by 240.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,689 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

