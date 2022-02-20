Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

