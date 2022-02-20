Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.16 Million in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 593,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.38% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,091,000 after buying an additional 193,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after buying an additional 1,042,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.23 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $973.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

