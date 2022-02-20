Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.26 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $10,560,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.