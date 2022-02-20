Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.28 Million in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,112,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

FULC stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

