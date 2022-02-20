Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.30 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.99% of Artisan Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.