Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.43 Million in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 451,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.32% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIII stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

