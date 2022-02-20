Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPAXU. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,169,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,879,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,789,000.

Shares of XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

