Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 433,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of IG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

