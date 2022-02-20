Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of iStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the second quarter worth $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.