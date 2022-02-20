Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $618,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,494 shares of company stock worth $10,900,244. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.30.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

