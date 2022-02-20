Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 206,017 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,017 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.18% of Information Services Group worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth about $72,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

