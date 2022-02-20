Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Brady as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 236,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brady by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after buying an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 174,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.