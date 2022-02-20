Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.59% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $10,449,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $5,832,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $16,038,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $2,916,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQA opened at $9.76 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

