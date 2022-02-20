Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 237.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.49% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $18.77 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.