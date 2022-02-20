Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,701 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

