Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $2,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 90.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.81 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $867.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

