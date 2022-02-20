Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Xencor worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

