Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039,852 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

