Marshall Wace LLP Sells 22,515 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,983,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

