Marshall Wace LLP Sells 28,751 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

