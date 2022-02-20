Marshall Wace LLP Takes $4.11 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 140,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 111,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPD stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

