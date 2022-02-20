Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493,184 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 918.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 292,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.