Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,491 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

