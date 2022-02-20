Masari Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $223,252.65 and $384.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.75 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00290087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.90 or 0.00788912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00071525 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00403034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00219320 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.