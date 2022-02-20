MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $77,635.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

