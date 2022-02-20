MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $17,643.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,113.06 or 0.99960019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00253920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00144452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00297403 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

