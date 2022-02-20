Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $409,552.03 and $83.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.76 or 0.99977983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00257103 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00148343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00301290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

