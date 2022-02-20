Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $203.47 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $203.47 million and approximately $21.65 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.87 or 0.06865502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.80 or 0.99899474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,061,897 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.