Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Medical Properties Trust worth $50,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 276.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 976,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

