Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 340,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.