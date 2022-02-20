Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 21.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,395. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $253.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.54 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

