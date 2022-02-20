Metahero Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $340.48 million and $34.91 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106681 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

