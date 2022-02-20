Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 230,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $87,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.