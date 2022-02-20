Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $54.49 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,021 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $54,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $579,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 18.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 70.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 115.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $222.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.