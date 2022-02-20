Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,787 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $101,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

TGT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

