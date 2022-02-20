Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,455 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $314.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.87.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

