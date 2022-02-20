Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

