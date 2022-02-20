More Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $63,775.93 and $15.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106681 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.